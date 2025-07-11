Top Space Stocks To Consider – July 8th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Amphenol, and Microchip Technology are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded equities of companies engaged in the space industry, from rocket launch services and satellite manufacturing to space tourism and on-orbit infrastructure. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the expanding commercial space market—including satellite communications, Earth observation, and emerging space exploration ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $173.96. 25,100,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,537,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,826. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $500.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. 4,694,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,463,811. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.73. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 18,318,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,170,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.48 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,594. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $260.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Amphenol (APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

APH traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7,446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Featured Stories