3,361 Shares in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUHY. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 383,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUHY stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

