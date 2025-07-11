Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3%

ABBV stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

