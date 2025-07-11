Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

Get Labcorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Down 2.3%

Labcorp stock opened at $253.17 on Thursday. Labcorp has a twelve month low of $200.90 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Labcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3,057.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.