10,026 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 139,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 210,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBRT opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 77.38 and a current ratio of 77.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

