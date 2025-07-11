Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 818 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

