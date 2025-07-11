Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.0%

BRSP opened at $5.11 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.