Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.36) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 126 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £189.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.50 ($2.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.77.

In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 382,197 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51), for a total value of £424,238.67 ($576,567.91). Also, insider Caroline Sherry sold 207,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £230,729.04 ($313,575.75). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

