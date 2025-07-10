Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117,750.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $106.41 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

