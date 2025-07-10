Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,039 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 199,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 567,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

