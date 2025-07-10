Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

