Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,093,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,062,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $419.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.05.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

