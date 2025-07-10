NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.