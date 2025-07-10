iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 423,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 601,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 76,543 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

