Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $93,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,999,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $283.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

