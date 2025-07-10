Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,547 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $790.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.05. The company has a market capitalization of $749.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

