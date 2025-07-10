Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 33,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,400,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

