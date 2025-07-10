Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

