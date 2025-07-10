Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Hara Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%
VGIT stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
