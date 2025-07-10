Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 66,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

