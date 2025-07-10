Code Waechter LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE:PLD opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

