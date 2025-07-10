Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.