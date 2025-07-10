Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
BSV opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
