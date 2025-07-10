Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BSV opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.