Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 345.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 174.8% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 33,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

