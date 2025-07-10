Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,283,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

