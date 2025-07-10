Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,717 SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 132,683 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 685,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%
SPTM opened at $75.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
