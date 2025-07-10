Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,704,000 after acquiring an additional 256,707 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE MSI opened at $417.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.55 and its 200 day moving average is $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.17 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.