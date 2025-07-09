Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $675.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

