Prodigy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,613 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Prodigy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prodigy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

