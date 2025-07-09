Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Lbp Am Sa’s 10th Largest Position

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,575 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $113,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

