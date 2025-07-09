John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 10,416 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
