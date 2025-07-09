John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 10,416 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.