Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 7,726 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.