ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $793.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $754.35 and a 200-day moving average of $723.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

