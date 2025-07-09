Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

