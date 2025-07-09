Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.