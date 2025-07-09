Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 26,081 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.7%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

