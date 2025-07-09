Lbp Am Sa Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,383 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.13% of Xylem worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.