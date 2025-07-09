Lbp Am Sa Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $315.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.11 and a 200 day moving average of $285.88. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

