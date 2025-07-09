Insider Selling: Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells 96,066 Shares of Stock

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Coe sold 96,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 812 ($11.04), for a total value of £780,055.92 ($1,060,434.91).

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 706 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($12.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 835.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 796.29.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.28) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.13) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

