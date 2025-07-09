Lbp Am Sa Buys 344,005 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.16% of Dynatrace worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.