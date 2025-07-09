Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

