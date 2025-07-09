D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,993 shares of company stock worth $52,224. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 543,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

