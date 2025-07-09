Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $27.10. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 1,122,279 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,077.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

