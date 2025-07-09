Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 88 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,121 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £986.48 ($1,341.05).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Beatrice Hollond bought 90 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £986.40 ($1,340.95).
- On Friday, May 9th, Beatrice Hollond bought 92 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.65) per share, with a total value of £991.76 ($1,348.23).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of LON FCIT opened at GBX 1,120.51 ($15.23) on Wednesday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 900.75 ($12.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,202.67 ($16.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62.
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
