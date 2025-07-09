Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDCX. D Boral Capital upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
View Our Latest Report on Medicus Pharma
Medicus Pharma Stock Up 11.0%
Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of Medicus Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,280.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.
About Medicus Pharma
Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicus Pharma
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Yield Generators: 3 Stocks Enhancing Shareholder Value
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chime Financial: Analysts Ring In—And It’s a Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Palantir’s Revenue Surge to $1B: Growth vs. Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.