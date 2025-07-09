Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDCX. D Boral Capital upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDCX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Medicus Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $45.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of Medicus Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,280.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

