Lbp Am Sa Purchases 52,303 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.13% of BioNTech worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after buying an additional 1,401,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $69,999,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.83. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

