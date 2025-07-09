Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

