State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,190,476 shares during the period. State Street makes up approximately 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $110,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cfra Research lowered shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.92.
In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
State Street stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
