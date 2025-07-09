Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Holdings Raised by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greif worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $240,838.24. This trade represents a 71.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,890. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock worth $4,224,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.