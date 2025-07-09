First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,536,000 after purchasing an additional 194,659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
